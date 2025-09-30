Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, a former head of the Shin Bet, expressed skepticism that the Hamas terrorist organization would accept the peace plan unveiled yesterday by US President Donald Trump.

"As someone who has known Hamas since its founding, I have difficulty seeing the terrorist organization adopting the plan," Dichter said.

"But, we should not panic. Hamas's failure to accept the plan gives international and certainly American legitimacy to complete the goals in the way we are today," he added.

Earlier today (Tuesday), President Trump told reporters that Hamas has three to four days to respond to his plan.

"We're gonna do about three to four days. We'll see how it is," Trump said. "All of the Arab countries have signed up, the Muslim countries have signed up, Israel's all signed up. We're just waiting for Hamas."

"Hamas is either gonna be doing it or not, and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end," he added.