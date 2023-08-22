Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Tuesday), at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The sides discussed the unlimited possibilities for cooperation between New York City and the State of Israel in technology, innovation, and tourism.

Mayor Adams expressed his appreciation and love for the State of Israel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said: "You're a great friend of Israel. You live in a city which is the intellectual, cultural, and financial hub of the world – and we're sort of another hub. And I think if you combine the hubs together we will be better for it."

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mayor Adams viewed a food and innovation FoodTech exhibition devoted to alternative proteins.

Israel is among the leading countries in alternative proteins and second, only to the US, in private investment in this field; therefore, the two countries have much in common.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mayor Adams were presented with innovative food technologies by Israeli start-ups in order to promote productive bilateral cooperation in the field. The Prime Minister and the Mayor tried various food products including cultured steak, cultured honey, and vegetarian kebabs and hamburgers.

Mayor Adams was accompanied by the Deputy Mayor, his senior adviser, the Deputy Police Commissioner, and additional officials. Participating for the Israeli side were the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, the Prime Minister's Office Director General, the Director of the National Economic Council, and additional officials.