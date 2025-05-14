New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced the launch of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, the first dedicated office of its kind in any major American city.

The move comes amid a record surge in antisemitic incidents across New York and the broader United States.

The announcement follows data from the NYPD showing that Jewish New Yorkers were the targets in 62% of all hate crimes during the first quarter of 2025—a troubling rise from the previous year’s 54%.

"Since day one, our administration made a commitment to all New Yorkers to keep them safe and protect against hate in all forms," said Mayor Adams. "As we continue to see the rising tide of antisemitism here at home and across the country, this moment calls for decisive action."

“The Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism will be the first of its kind in a major city across the nation, and will tackle antisemitism in all of its forms, working across city agencies to ensure Jewish New Yorkers are protected and can thrive here in the five boroughs," Adams added. "Antisemitism is an attack not only on Jewish New Yorkers, but on the very idea of New York City as a place where people from all backgrounds can live together."

To lead the office, Mayor Adams appointed Moshe Davis, who previously served as the city’s Jewish liaison. Davis will also establish a commission of Jewish leaders to oversee and advise the new office.

Davis, who holds rabbinic ordination and a degree from Ana G. Mendez University, previously served as a rabbi at Manhattan Jewish Experience and is the founder of "New York Jews in Politics." He will report directly to First Deputy Mayor Mastro.

"Combating antisemitism requires a sledgehammer approach: coordinated, unapologetic, and immediate,” said Davis. “Mayor Adams has been a modern-day Maccabee, standing up for the Jewish community.”

The new office will form an inter-agency taskforce focused on monitoring court cases, advising on legislation, and coordinating executive action. It will also ensure that city-funded agencies and institutions are not complicit in any form of antisemitism.

First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro praised the initiative, saying, “Today, Mayor Adams is taking a stand — that in the city with the largest Jewish population in the world — antisemitism is unacceptable and we have to do more to address it.”

Commissioner Fred Kreizman of the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit added: “Moshe Davis is the perfect choice to lead this effort. His passionate advocacy and ability to work across government make him an exceptional leader for this important initiative.”