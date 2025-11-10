Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Knesset on Monday evening during a special “40-signature debate” initiated by the opposition, calling for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the October 7th massacre.

In his remarks, Netanyahu stated: “My mission is to ensure our existence.” He also stated: "We have crushed the axis of evil originating in Iran."

Later in his remarks, the Prime Minister referenced efforts to further expand the Abraham Accords, to which Kazakhstan recently joined, telling the assembled MKs: "Israel is bringing countries in the region closer to it than ever before, you will hear about it soon."

During the debate, MK Avi Maoz confronted the prime minister, claiming: “Your spokesperson published a statement in your name saying that every decision regarding the trapped terrorists will be made in coordination with the American administration.”

Netanyahu, turning to Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, who was seated beside him, responded in surprise: “What? Who published that?”

Immediately after Maoz stepped down from the podium, Netanyahu was seen speaking on his cellphone.

Earlier this afternoon, Netantahu's Spokeswoman for Foreign Media Shosh Badrosian stated in relation to the 200 Hamas terrorists "trapped" in tunnels in Rafah - that "any decision regarding those terrorists will be made in cooperation with the Trump administration."