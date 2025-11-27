The subcommittee for Judea and Samaria in the Knesset, chaired by MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism), held a special discussion today (Thursday) on the growing issue of waste fires in Judea and Samaria, particularly in the Na'alin area.

Representatives from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of National Security, the cities of Modiin, Yehud-Monosson, the Shoham community, and the Binyamin Regional Council participated in the meeting.

MK Sukkot described the phenomenon as "environmental terror" and said it was an ongoing and deliberate attack on Israeli citizens. He explained that residents in the area wake up to mornings with thick smoke in the air, making life unbearable.

During the meeting, representatives from the "Green Now" organization presented worrying statistics. According to the data, in 2023 alone, about 1,400 Israelis died from diseases related to air pollution caused by illegal waste fires in Judea and Samaria.

Sukkot pointed out that families are forced to close their windows, forgo outdoor activities, and even refrain from sending their children to educational institutions due to the fear of exposure to carcinogenic materials.

He emphasized that he would use all his parliamentary powers to find a solution and stated that if necessary, he would move his office to the Na'alin area.

He noted that the area has become a new pirate zone in the heart of the country, operating without interference. He also referenced the State Comptroller’s report, which had previously warned about the cumulative damage of air pollution and its health and economic impacts.

In conclusion, he called for all government bodies to work together decisively to put an end to this issue.