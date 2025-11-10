After several days of hot, dry weather, forecasters are predicting a sharp change in the coming days. According to Meteo-Tech meteorologist Tzachi Waxman, a gradual changw in temperatures and haze will begin midweek, but a more significant shift is expected over the weekend with the arrival of widespread rain.

Monday, is expected to be partly cloudy to clear, with above-average heat for the season, particularly in the mountains and inland areas.

Monday night will be clear, though reduced visibility may occur in northern Negev due to dust in the air.

Tuesday will see a noticeable drop in temperatures, as well as increased haze.

Wednesday will see an additional slight drop in temperatures.

On Thursday, there may be local showers during the afternoon hours.

Friday will bring a sharp drop in temperatures, along with rainfall that will spread along the coastal plain and northern regions.

The rain is expected to peak Saturday, with heavy rains and possible flooding in low-lying areas.

Waxman noted, “This strong winter system will bring particularly significant rainfall to coastal areas, with the first snow of the season expected on Mount Hermon.”

He also advised the public to follow weather alerts, especially in southern and eastern regions, due to the risk of localized flooding.

The rainfall is expected to continue into early next week, with tenperatures remaining below seasonal average.