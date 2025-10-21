The White House is working urgently to preserve the fragile Gaza peace agreement brokered by President Donald Trump, amid growing concern that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may abandon the deal following Hamas’s violations of it, The New York Times reported.

Vice President JD Vance is en route to Israel to join Trump’s Middle East peace envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner, both of whom played key roles in negotiating the ceasefire. Officials quoted in the report said their mission is to stabilize the situation and try to keep. Netanyahu from resuming an all-out assault against Hamas.

Trump warned Monday that if Hamas continues its attacks, Israel would be permitted to “eradicate” the terrorist organization.

“We made a deal with Hamas… they’re going to behave. And if they’re not, we’re going to eradicate them,” Trump said.

The ceasefire was shaken Sunday when terrorists fired an anti-tank missile at an IDF vehicle, killing two Israeli soldiers and wounding another. Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the truce, though both claim to remain committed to it.

Trump downplayed the incident, calling it a “rebellion” by rogue Hamas elements. He believes the group’s leadership remains open to negotiations. “Some Hamas fighters got very rambunctious,” he said, but added that continued violence would justify Israeli military action.

Efforts are also underway to define unresolved aspects of the agreement, including the creation of a stabilization force led by Egypt and the demilitarization of Hamas-though no timeline has been set.