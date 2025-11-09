Arutz Sheva has learned that the publication of the Draft Law formulated by MK Boaz Bismuth is being delayed due to the health condition of Rabbi Dov Land, the leading figure of the Lithuanian haredi community.

Although the draft of the new conscription law has already been prepared, its release has been postponed - not because of Prime Minister Netanyahu, but rather out of respect for the rabbi’s situation.

“In fact, a general green light was already given at the end of last week by Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch,” a haredi source told Arutz Sheva.

“However, Degel HaTorah and Shas are waiting to hear the principled opinion of Rabbi Dov Land, the leader of the Lithuanian community, who has not been feeling well in recent days,” the source explained.

At the beginning of last week, the 95-year-old Rabbi Lando traveled to Switzerland for a fundraising mission on behalf of yeshivot. During the trip, he began to feel unwell and promptly returned to Israel.

Last Thursday, the agenda for the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee was published - notably without the Draft Law listed among the items.