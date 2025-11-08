Earlier on Saturday, two terrorists were identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF soldiers operating in the northern Gaza Strip, posing an imminent threat to them.

Shortly after identification, the troops fired toward the terrorists in order to eliminate the threat. One terrorist was eliminated.

In a separate incident in the southern Gaza Strip, a terrorist was identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops in a manner that posed an immediate threat to them.

Immediately after identification, the troops eliminated the terrorist to remove the threat to the troops.

IDF soldiers in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat.