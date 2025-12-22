Mediators involved in the Gaza ceasefire agreement have delivered to Israel the proposed framework for a technocratic body tasked with administering the Gaza Strip, according to sources cited by Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath.

The sources said that intensive contacts are currently underway between the United States and the mediators regarding an imminent announcement on the formation of an international force connected to the agreement. They added that an expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida is set to determine the steps related to the second phase of the Gaza agreement.

In a related development, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Monday that Ankara anticipates the launch of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement at the beginning of 2026. His remarks followed discussions held earlier this week in Miami with American, Qatari, and Egyptian officials.

Speaking at a press conference in Damascus, Fidan said the talks focused on obstacles preventing the agreement from advancing to its next stage.

Meanwhile, the US State Department denied reports claiming that Washington had committed to allocating $60 billion for the reconstruction of Gaza. The Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs said in a statement that reports published by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on the matter were inaccurate, stressing that a plan attributed to President Trump includes no such financial commitment.

The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that it had obtained documents addressing plans for rebuilding the Gaza Strip.