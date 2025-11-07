The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Friday evening that, according to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where a coffin of a deceased hostage will be transferred into its custody.

“The IDF requests that the public act with sensitivity and wait for the official identification, which will first be provided to the families. Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the deceased hostages,” the statement added.

The announcement came after the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization said earlier on Friday evening that it would be handing over the body of a hostage.

The group said the body will be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which will then transfer it to Israeli security forces inside the Gaza Strip. Once the body is brought to Israel, it will be taken to the National Center of Forensic Medicine for identification.

As of Friday, there are six bodies of hostages still being held in Gaza: Meny Godard, Hadar Goldin, Ran Gvili, Dror Or, Lior Rudaeff, and Sudthisak Rinthalak.

The Hamas terrorist organization, which controls the Gaza Strip, was required to return all the hostages in its possession within 72 hours, as part of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

The group released all 20 living hostages it held in time, but has stalled on the return of the deceased hostages.

On Wednesday night, the body of foreign student Joshua Loitu Mollel was returned by the terrorist organization.

