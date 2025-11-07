An Azerbaijani government source told Reuters on Friday that Azerbaijan does not intend to send peacekeeping forces to Gaza unless there is a complete cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

The statement comes amid ongoing discussions led by the United States regarding the formation of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) of approximately 20,000 troops, as part of President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Countries approached for potential contributions include Azerbaijan, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.

“We do not want to put our troops in danger. This can only happen if military action is completely stopped,” the Azerbaijani source told Reuters.

The source added that any deployment would require parliamentary approval. The head of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary security committee told Reuters that no draft legislation on the matter had yet been submitted.

A representative of Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry declined to respond to written questions from Reuters regarding the conditions under which the country might contribute peacekeepers.

A US-drafted resolution currently under consideration at the United Nations would authorize the ISF to “use all necessary measures,” including force if required, to stabilize Gaza.

Hamas has not indicated whether it will agree to disarm and demilitarize Gaza. Trump has stated that Hamas promised to disarm as part of the deal and has repeatedly warned the terrorist organization that it would face consequences if it fails to uphold the deal.

