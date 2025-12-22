The Israeli Justice Ministry's Privacy Protection Authority has concluded a criminal investigation against an administrative employee at a private clinic who attempted to access a captivity survivor's medical records without authorization.

The investigation was launched after the alert system of one of the major health funds was activated, indicating an unusual attempt to enter the patient's file.

The employee worked for a clinic that provided services to the fund, but had no reason to access the file. Following the incident, the employee was fired.

The investigation found that the employee produced an access card and attempted to use it to view the medical record. According to the employee, "curiosity" led her to access the file. Thanks to the security system, her access was denied, and she was not exposed to the information.

The employee was questioned under caution on suspicion of violating the Privacy Protection Law, including the use of information for purposes other than those for which it was collected, disclosure of information received in the course of her duties, and unauthorized processing of personal information.

The case was transferred to the State Prosecutor's Office Cyber Department to determine the possibility of bringing the suspect to trial.

Attorney Adi Menachem Bar, Head of the Enforcement Department at the Privacy Protection Authority, said: “The medical files of health fund insurees contain sensitive personal information that requires strict protection of privacy, both in general, and especially when it concerns former hostages who have returned to Israel. The Privacy Protection Authority will continue to act resolutely to safeguard the privacy of former hostages and others, and, where appropriate, will carry out criminal investigations in order to bring offenders to justice.”