Omer Neutra, whose body was recently returned to Israel after being held hostage by Hamas for two years, was laid to rest today (Friday) at the Kiryat Shaul Military Cemetery in Tel Aviv.

Omer, a Lone Soldier from Long Island, New York, was killed during the October 7 massacre and his body was abducted to Gaza. Sgt. Nimrod Cohen, who served in the same tank as Omer and was freed in an earlier hostage deal, attended the funeral together with the family.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also attended the funeral and eulogized him: "Here I am, the poor in deed, as the prayer says in the days of awe - we will tremble and be afraid, standing here - with deep gratitude - of an entire people, of an entire country - to bid farewell to you - Hero of Israel Captain Omer Maxim Neutra. As we accompany you, finally, to eternal rest."

Herzog spoke of the sense of hope that accompanies returning to the country after years of anxiety and anticipation, and said that Neutra's return - along with the release of others - symbolizes the closing of a circle for his family and the people.

He emphasized the public identity of Neutra's character: a determined, Zionist personality and a sense of mission that led him to enlist as a cadet and become a combat officer.

The President noted the role of Neutra and the group that fought alongside him: the late Oz Daniel, the late Shaked Dahan, and Nimrod Cohen, and described the heroic acts in which their team held back crowds of terrorists and thwarted plans to advance into the interior of the country.

During his remarks, the President described the moments of battle on Simchat Torah, the tension and sacrifice, and the inner realization that occurred among the fighters: "Here I am" - a call of mission that fills the fighters with strength and determination.

