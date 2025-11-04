Hundreds gathered at Columbus Circle on Monday evening for a vigil honoring Captain Omer Neutra z"l, a NY native, who was finally brought home after 758 days in Gaza.

Omer is remembered as a hometown hero, a symbol of courage, service, and hope. Candles filled the circle as the crowd stood together, honoring his memory and calling for the return of the eight hostages who are still being held in Gaza.

Ira Kohler, a childhood friend of Captain Omer Neutra z”l eulogized: "Omer, you gave everything to your people and your country. You left your home in America to fight in the IDF, and you left your outpost that dark morning to fight terrorists on the border. You gave everything to a people you cared so deeply about, and now, while there is no more breath in your lungs, there is breath in the values, story, and person you are, and that breath is inspiring Jews throughout the world every day."

"Welcome home, my friend. We've been waiting long enough," he added.

Vigil for Omer Neutra in NYC Liri Agami, Dani Tenenbaum and Yoav Ginsburg