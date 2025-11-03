The family of Captain Omer Neutra released their first public statement in Tel Aviv today following the return of their son's body to Israel. Captain Neutra, who was born in New York and served as a lone soldier in the IDF, was killed during Hamas's October 7 attack, and his body had been held in Gaza for over two years.

His mother, Orna Neutra, expressed deep appreciation to US President Donald Trump and Ambassador Steve Witkoff for their role in securing the return of 20 living hostages and the remains of 20 deceased, including her son. "We have confidence that, with the same passion and conviction, they will bring back the eight remaining hostages as well," she said.

Captain Neutra, 21, had joined the IDF through Garin Tzabar and served in the 77th Battalion, 7th Armored Brigade. He sustained fatal injuries while defending communities near the Gaza border and was declared dead on December 1, 2024, based on verified intelligence indicating he died in Hamas tunnels on the day of the attack.

In her statement, Orna Neutra described her son as a courageous and committed leader with a deep love for Israel and its people. "His courage inspired those who served with him and those who came to know his story around the world," she said, recalling his vibrant personality and the joy he brought to those around him.

"Until his last breath, Omer thought about others," she added, noting that his body was returned alongside that of his team member, Oz Daniel z"l.

The Neutra family also thanked Omer's comrades, the IDF, intelligence services, and global supporters who fought and prayed for his return. "Our hearts are shattered, yet at last we can begin the process of bringing Omer to his final resting place in the land he loved and defended," Orna said.

Omer's father, Ronen Neutra, remarked following the return, "And your children shall return to their own borders. Our Omer is on Israeli soil, at last. So much pain, and so much relief."

"This fight is not over until the last hostage is back," the Neutra family affirmed.