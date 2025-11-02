Hamas officials told Al-Hadath on Sunday that they have recovered the bodies of three slain Israeli hostages.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that terrorists from Hamas's military wing joined Red Cross teams that entered Shuja'iyya in eastern Gaza City, together with engineering vehicles, to search for slain hostages.

On Saturday, the Israeli Institute of Forensic Medicine concluded the identification process of the remains that Hamas handed over to Israel and determined that they did not belong to any of the hostages.

The IDF claims that Hamas has at least two bodies that can be returned immediately, and estimates that there are between three and five that the terror organization does not know the location of.