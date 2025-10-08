Today (Tuesday), the second anniversary of the October 7 attack, President Trump met Edan Alexander, who was held hostage by Hamas for 584 days, and the family of Omer Neutra. Omer, an IDF soldier, was kidnapped during the attack and was declared dead by Israeli officials.

Alexander and the Neutras met president Trump in the Oval Office in the White House.

"President Trump is committed to bringing every hostage home", the official White House X user wrote following the meeting.

Reportedly, Trump told Alexander and the Neutras that he believes "a deal could be reached in a few days, but we have to see what happens".

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum responded to the pictures from the meeting and wrote: "This image stands as a testament to the power President Trump holds and reaffirms his commitment to bringing home the remaining 48 hostages".