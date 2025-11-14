A new poll shows that if elections were held today, the coalition parties would win just 48 Knesset seats.

The poll, conducted by Lazar Research through Panel4All for Maariv, indicated that the Likud party would win just 24 Knesset seats - as would former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party.

The leftist "Democrats," a Labor-Meretz merger, would win 11 seats, putting it in second place.

In third place, three parties would tie with nine seats each: Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu, and Gadi Eisenkot's "Yashar!"

Sephardic-haredi Shas, Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ), and Otzma Yehudit would win eight seats each.

Smallest in the Knesset would be the Arab parties - Hadash-Ta'al and United Arab List (Ra'am), with five seats each.

Blue and White, the Arab "Balad" party, Yoav Hendel's "Reservists," and Religious Zionism would fail to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the coalition bloc would win 48 Knesset seats, while the anti-Netanyahu bloc would win 62 seats - more than enough to form a coalition. The remaining 10 seats would be held by the Arab parties, which traditionally join neither coalition.