A strong majority of Israelis oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines, according to new polling released by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs on Monday. The survey, conducted by Dr. Menachem Lazar of the Lazar Research Institute on November 16-17 among 698 Jewish and Arab Israelis, reflects a continued hardening of public attitudes following the events of October 7, and was released just hours before the UN Security Council is expected to vote on a US proposal that could open a pathway toward recognition of a Palestinian state.

According to the findings, 70% of Israelis oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines, marking the highest level of opposition recorded in the Center’s series since the war began. Among Jewish Israelis, resistance to such a move has risen to 79%. Only 8% support such a plan outright, while 13% would consider it if the proposed state recognizes Israel as the Jewish state and remains fully demilitarized. Nine percent remain undecided.

The poll also shows that 62% of Israelis oppose the creation of a Palestinian state even in return for normalization with Saudi Arabia. Opposition among Jewish Israelis climbed to 73%, while 56% of Arab Israelis support the idea, including 34% who back it without conditions.

On the question of normalization with Saudi Arabia in exchange for Riyadh receiving F-35 fighter jets, should it drop its demand for a Palestinian state, the public is nearly evenly split. Forty-three percent oppose such a deal, while 40% support it, though most of those supporters condition their backing on an explicit US guarantee to maintain Israel’s qualitative military edge. Only 6% support the deal without conditions. Among those opposed, 22% cite a lack of trust in Saudi Arabia’s long-term commitments.

Regarding the US proposal under discussion at the Security Council, 49% of Israelis oppose any Israeli declaration of future support for a Palestinian state, even if the Palestinians carry out internal reforms. Among Jewish Israelis, opposition stands at 57%. Another 20% would consider such a stance only if the Palestinian state were demilitarized and recognized Israel as the Jewish state.

The survey also examined views on post-war security arrangements in Gaza. Sixty-two percent support the deployment of an international force to stabilize the situation, with the majority favoring a US-only or Western-only presence. Only 10% are prepared to see Turkey and Qatar included. Twenty-six percent insist that Israel should retain sole military control in Gaza.