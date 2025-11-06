A broad public opinion poll conducted in Iran reveals a deep gap between citizens' views and the regime's official policies.

According to the poll results conducted last September by GAMAAN - a Dutch company analyzing attitudes in Iran, an overwhelming majority of the population opposes Tehran's aggressive positions toward Israel and supports dialogue with the West.

The key finding: 69% of respondents believe Iran should stop calling for the destruction of Israel, compared with just 20% who opposed, This result sharply contradicts the repeated speeches of the regime's leaders.

Additionally, 62% supported direct negotiations with the United States to resolve disputes, compared with 22% who opposed.

Regarding perceptions of the outcome of the recent war, 51% of respondents believe Israel succeeded in achieving its objectives, compared with just 16% who thought Tehran had won. As for the nuclear program, 47% agreed that uranium enrichment should be stopped to prevent another war, while 36% disagreed.

When assessing attitudes toward foreign countries, the United States received the most positive ratings - 53% expressed a favorable view. Surprisingly, Israel ranked second, with 39% of Iranians holding a positive view of it, compared with 48% who held a negative view.

The poll revealed sharp criticism of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei: only 27% rated his performance in the war as positive, while 58% gave him a negative rating. This finding contradicts the picture presented by state media, which claims broad support for the leader.

Interestingly, 63% see the recent war as a confrontation between Israel and the Iranian regime, not between Israel and the Iranian people. Only 33% defined the war as "national and patriotic", while a majority of 52% rejected that definition.

Regarding information sources, social networks - Telegram, Instagram and Twitter - were the main source for 51% of Iranians. 43% followed the Iran International channel, and only 27% watched state television.

The survey, which included a balanced sample with a 95% confidence level of citizens aged 15 and over, joins a series of polls indicating growing alienation between the Iranian population and the regime, especially among younger generations.