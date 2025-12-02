Soldiers from the 202nd Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade on Tuesday morning eliminated the terrorist who carried out the ramming attack several hours earlier at the Judea Junction.

Forces from the Judea Brigade and Shin Bet located the terrorist in the vehicle hours after the attack. They eliminated him after he attempted to ram the troops a second time.

The initial attack left a soldier lightly wounded. She received medical treatment and was taken to the hospital.

Hamas commended the attack and claimed it was a "legitimate reaction by the Palestinian people given the daily acts of killing, field executions, raids, house demolitions, and attacks against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank."

The terrorist organization also noted that the increase in terror attacks in Judea and Samaria is "a direct result of the occupation and the attempt to eliminate the Palestinian issue through Judaisation, settlement, annexation, and forcing a reality on the ground."

Earlier this week, another attack occurred near the Samaria Crossing checkpoint on Highway 5, when a terrorist hurled an iron rod at a vehicle belonging to a central-Israel resident - the rod became embedded in the windshield.

The driver, who suffered from anxiety, was treated by Magen David Adom and released home. Merav, who was in the damaged vehicle and sitting beside the driver, recounted: “We left Kedumim toward Petah Tikva. Three minutes before the Shomron Crossing, we heard a boom. At that moment, I didn’t understand what was happening. We reached the checkpoint and forces arrived there.”