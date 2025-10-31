A 14-year-old resident of Jaffa was arrested in Ramallah on suspicion of coordinating with ISIS and Hamas terrorists, documenting sensitive sites in Israel and even attempting to prepare explosive materials.

The arrest took place about two weeks ago during a joint operation by the Tel Aviv police and the Shin Bet.

According to the indictment, the minor acted on behalf of a hostile foreign actor and carried out several security-related tasks for them with the intent to harm the State of Israel.

During the interrogation, it became clear that the minor had passed videos and documentation of sites and buildings in Israel, including facilities connected to security forces, to terrorist organizations. He also reportedly expressed intentions to become a '"shahid" (lit. martyr - ed.) and harm Israel, and described attempts to prepare explosives.

A gag order was imposed on his case throughout the investigation, and his detention was extended periodically by the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court. After the investigation turned open and the gag order was lifted, authorities said many digital evidentiary items were seized from the minor’s personal phone that strengthen the suspicions against him.

Israel Police warned, "Hostile terror and intelligence groups continue to try to recruit Israeli citizens, including through social media, to carry out espionage and terror tasks inside Israel. We call on the public to avoid any contact with foreign operatives and to report any suspicious communications."