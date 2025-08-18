צפו: 20 שניות של מעצר מהיר ומדויק דוברות המשטרה

An operation by Lahav 433's Hagideonim Unit together with the IDF's Binyamin Brigade led to the arrest of two terrorists at al-Ama'ri near Ramallah.

Following the operation, which was guided by ISA intelligence, the suspects were transferred to the ISA.

Both suspects were recently freed from security detention, and are believed to have been working to form a local cell and planning armed terror activity in the area. It is suspected that they were armed with pistols and rifles.

Footage from the city of al-Bireh near Ramallah shows a transit van pulling over near a traffic island.

Several armed men can be seen exiting the vehicle, seizing two men present at the scene, and forcing them into the van.