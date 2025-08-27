In a significant counter-terror operation on Tuesday morning, the commander of the IDF’s Ram Battalion led a raid on a currency exchange business in the heart of Ramallah. The mission successfully disrupted the transfer of hundreds of thousands of shekels intended for Hamas and resulted in the arrest of five individuals linked to terrorist activity.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, the commander detailed the operation, emphasizing its importance and coordination.

“This was an operation carried out in the heart of Ramallah in broad daylight, following thorough and detailed preparations," he said. "It was a result of excellent cooperation between various battalions and units. The objective was to cut off the flow of Hamas funding in the area, and from what I witnessed firsthand, we succeeded. We arrested several individuals involved in terror, and seized funds, equipment, and valuable intelligence assets.”

He noted a clear shift in operational freedom and effectiveness in Judea and Samaria:

“There’s a noticeable change in the security situation. Our freedom of action is growing—certainly compared to the past. We’re now able to launch operations anywhere, anytime. This mission proves that, and we’ll keep moving forward.”

Reflecting on his role, the commander described leading the Ram Battalion—and serving as a combat battalion commander during wartime—as a personal dream realized.

“This is the goal of my life and a privilege few receive. I regard this responsibility with deep respect, especially given the difficult period Israel is facing. It’s the peak of my personal and professional journey.”

The battalion holds special significance for him, having served there through most of his military career—from platoon commander to battalion leader.

“It’s a battalion I grew up in. It’s strong, mission-oriented, aggressive when needed, and highly creative—thanks to its people. Commanding it feels like closing a personal circle.”

The lieutenant colonel also reflected on October 7, when Hamas launched a large-scale assault on Israeli communities near the Gaza border. At the time, he was deputy commander at the Zikim recruits' base, which came under direct attack.

“I arrived at the base early that morning with a few other officers. We fought hard to defend the recruits, even amid heavy losses. I saw our commanders lead from the front, risking everything to protect others. That moment shaped my approach to leadership.”

“One of the main reasons I aspired to be a battalion commander was to influence others—to inspire them to act like those commanders did on that day,” he concluded.