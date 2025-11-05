The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced on Wednesday a sweeping new initiative aimed at monitoring the administration of incoming Mayor Zohran Mamdani and safeguarding Jewish residents across New York City, citing a dramatic surge in antisemitic incidents throughout the five boroughs.

"Mayor-Elect Mamdani has promoted antisemitic narratives, associated with individuals who have a history of antisemitism, and demonstrated intense animosity toward the Jewish state that is counter to the views of the overwhelming majority of Jewish New Yorkers," said ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt. "We are deeply concerned that those individuals and principles will influence his administration at a time when we are tracking a brazen surge of harassment, vandalism, and violence targeting Jewish residents and institutions in recent years."

Greenblatt emphasized the expectations of leadership in a city home to the largest Jewish population in the world. "We expect the mayor...to stand unequivocally against antisemitism in all its varied forms and support all of its Jewish residents just as he would all other constituents. We will hold the Mamdani Administration accountable to this basic standard."

The ADL's multi-pronged initiative includes the following components:

NYC Antisemitism Tipline: A new, dedicated platform enabling New Yorkers to report antisemitic incidents across the city, whether on the streets, in schools, or in the workplace. The tipline will allow ADL experts to support victims and track data in real-time, monitoring potential trends connected to City Hall decisions. Reports can be submitted at the organization's website.

New Research Capabilities: The ADL will invest in early-warning research on city policies, appointments, and funding decisions potentially impacting Jewish community interests. Should these decisions pose a threat to the safety of Jewish New Yorkers, the ADL will mobilize community responses accordingly.

Mamdani Monitor: A public-facing tracker is being developed to provide ongoing updates on the Mamdani Administration's actions and decisions as they relate to Jewish safety and security. This monitor will draw from both the tipline and internal research to cover areas such as education, budget allocations, and public safety measures.

The ADL underscored the urgency of these measures by pointing to recent statistics: In 2024, the organization recorded 976 antisemitic incidents in New York City, the highest number in any US city since tracking began. According to the NYPD, 54 percent of all hate crimes in New York City that year targeted Jewish residents. Hundreds more incidents have already been recorded in 2025.

"This is just a start. But make no mistake: ADL's core purpose is to protect the Jewish people, and we will be relentless and unyielding in our work to ensure the safety and security of all Jewish New Yorkers," Greenblatt stated.