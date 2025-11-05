The court on Wednesday accepted the request of former Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, ruling that she may attend her remand hearing via Zoom.

The request was submitted by her defense team, with the consent of the investigating unit, citing “recent events and the applicant’s condition.”

The police are expected to request a three-day extension of Tomer-Yerushalmi's detention, and a two-day extension for former chief military prosecutor Col. (res.) Matan Solomesh.

Tomer-Yerushalmi was arrested as part of the investigation into the video leak in the Sde Teiman (Force 100) affair and is suspected of submitting a false affidavit to the court.

The investigation is being conducted by the Israel Police and is under the direct oversight of the Attorney General, the State Attorney, and the head of the investigations division.

On Wednesday morning, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara emphasized that she has no connection to the case and was not aware of it.

“No information pointing to the source of the leak or any related criminal offenses was previously available to law enforcement,” she claimed.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Deputy President Noam Sohlberg ordered Baharav-Miara to respond by Thursday to petitions demanding she recuse herself from involvement in the investigation due to an alleged conflict of interest.