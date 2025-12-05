Former Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi was released today (Friday) from Ichilov Hospital, three weeks after being hospitalized for taking sleeping pills.

Her condition has stabilized, and she was transferred to continue recovery at home, subject to restrictions imposed by the court.

Following the incident that led to her hospitalization, the police requested that the court approve a list of supervisors to be assigned to Tomer-Yerushalmi as part of the house-arrest conditions set for her, including during her hospitalization. The police request was approved, and the court ruled that she is prohibited from leaving the country until the end of 2025 and must surrender her passport.

The ingestion of sleeping pills occurred shortly after the court ordered her release to ten days of house arrest following a stay at Neve Tirtsa women's prison. The judges ruled that she may leave home only for meetings with her attorneys-and only with prior notice and under the guarantee provided by her brother.

About a week earlier, Tomer-Yerushalmi had gone missing for several hours in the area of Tel Aviv’s HaTzuk beach, prompting an extensive search. That incident took place against the backdrop of her involvement in the Sde Teiman affair.