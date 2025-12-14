Suspicion is mounting that Deputy Military Advocate General Brig. Gen. Gal Asael covered up the investigation into the leak in the Sde Teiman affair, Haaretz reported, citing sources familiar with the probe.

According to the report, Asael - who was appointed to examine the circumstances surrounding the leaked video from the Sde Teiman facility - knew at an early stage that the leaker was Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, but did not disclose this to officials in the Justice Ministry.

The inquiry was launched following a petition to the Supreme, after which a special investigative team was formed. Police sources said Asael “misled Justice Ministry officials” and led them to believe the identity of the leaker was unknown.

A source familiar with the investigation emphasized that there is no indication that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara was involved in the cover-up or the leak.

However, it was reported last week that Asael told investigators that “all of my actions were accompanied and guided by the Attorney General’s Office.”

During questioning, police investigators accused Asael of conducting a negligent inquiry. They reportedly told him, “You’re playing around and you’re tired - you’re not serious.” Asael replied: “There isn’t a single action I took that didn’t receive praise from the Attorney General’s Office. The Deputy State Attorney said the examination was thorough and serious.”

Asael also said, according to a report by i24, “If you yourselves are claiming that I wasn’t aware and didn’t intentionally close my eyes, then where is my criminal offense? The fact that it was later revealed that someone pulled the wool over my eyes - that is not my fault.”

He further rejected a claim by the Judge Advocate General, Brig. Gen. Gal Solomesh, that he had been summoned to speak with him, calling it unfounded: “He misled me when a Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID) investigator contacted him on my behalf.”