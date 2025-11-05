Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh has praised the Iranian nation as the reason why his country wad able to repel Israel's attacks in June.

Praising those Iranians “loyal to the Islamic Revolution,” Nasirzadeh said they are why Iran was able to thwart the “enemy’s” schemes.

He added, “In the future as well, Iran will know how to stop any aggression against it.”

Major General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the IRGC Ground Forces, told the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee that the forces are at a higher level of readiness now than they were during the days of fighting.

“The forces are prepared to face any threat or hostile action,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news site praised the Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the “Shahed,” presenting it as a global role model.

According to the report, the Shahed kamikaze drone has made warfare smarter, more precise, and cheaper, and is now being copied by many countries, including Russia, China, and the United States.