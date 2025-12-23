Iran has stopped supplying gas to neighboring Iraq, Reuters reported.

Iraq's Electricity Ministry announced the stoppage, which has affected electricity production in the country.

“The Iranian side sent a telegram informing the Ministry of Electricity of the complete cessation of gas supplies due to unforeseen circumstances,” the Ministry stated.

Iraq has lost at least 4,000 megawatts of power generation with the sudden cutoff of Iranian gas, affecting millions of people in Iraq. Iran supplies about 35% of Iraq's electricity needs.

Iraqis may face blackouts until the gas supplies are restored.