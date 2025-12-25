Earlier today (Thursday), the IDF and ISA eliminated, in the Ansariyah area of Lebanon, Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawhari, a key terrorist in the Operational Unit of the Quds Force (Unit 840), who had been involved in recent years in planning and advancing terror attacks against the State of Israel from Syria and Lebanon.

Hussein operated under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and was involved in terror activities, directed by Iran, against the State of Israel and its security forces.

Unit 840, the operational unit of the Quds Force, headed by Asghar Baqeri and his deputy Mohammad Reza Ansari, is the unit responsible for directing and overseeing Iranian terror activity against the State of Israel.

"The IDF and ISA view with great severity any attempt by the Iranian regime and its proxies to advance terror plans, and will continue to operate in order to remove any threat against the State of Israel," the military stated.