In light of explicit threats from the US, Iranian citizens spoke Monday evening with Channel 12 News, expressing their fear of a renewed conflict between the IDF and the Iranian military - a conflict they believe could erupt within days.

In these conversations, Iranian citizens claimed to Channel 12 that the recent military drills by the Ayatollah regime are "show-of-force drills to ensure the regime's survival."

"A," a resident of Tehran, added, "We are ready to pay the price, as long as this time it leads to results. There is no future for life under this regime. The economic situation worsens with each passing day. Society is falling apart. There are no changes in the Islamic Republic that are for the benefit of the people. We live under a totalitarian regime that has killed hope among the public."

"Every year that passes, conditions get worse than the year before, and more unbearable," A. stressed to Channel 12 News. "We need support. We need guidance and backing. We need organization. In 2009, 2017, 2019, and 2022, we went to the streets again and again - but we received no support."

A. also stressed, "The people of Iran have been living in worry and fear for over four decades. Our main concern is Iran becoming the North Korea of the Middle East. My feeling is that the Islamic Republic is trying, through these drills, to go into confrontation and resolution with Israel and the US."

The Ayatollah regime, however, "does not intend to retreat but are trying to extend the regime’s life, to outlast the terms of [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and [US] President [Donald] Trump, and then expand their acts of wickedness again."