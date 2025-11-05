Investigators who questioned Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, recently dismissed from her position as Military Advocate General (MAG), made it clear they do not believe she intended to commit suicide, according to a report broadcast Tuesday evening on Channel 12 News.

Police suspicion is growing that Tomer-Yerushalmi staged an apparent suicide attempt earlier this week in order to dispose of her mobile phone.

The former MAG has been under investigation since her arrest on Sunday, following several hours of concern for her safety. Although she contacted her husband, who then directed police to her location, her mobile device was missing - and she claimed not to remember what happened to it.

When questioned about the incident, Tomer-Yerushalmi told investigators: “I couldn’t bear the public pressure, the slander, the humiliation, and the threats to my life and my family. This past week has been hell, so I decided to end my life and left a letter for the children.”

However, the investigator rejected her explanation, saying: “I’m telling you, it’s all a bluff. You simply tried to evade arrest.” Tomer-Yerushalmi responded: “I’m not lying. I’m telling you the truth.”

The investigator remained unconvinced. “From the very beginning, we didn’t believe you. You staged quite a production here - a false display, a perfectly orchestrated event.”

Meanwhile, police sources said the investigation so far indicates that Tomer-Yerushalmi acted alone. She reportedly told investigators that she did not inform senior law enforcement officials, including the State Attorney and the Attorney General, about the leaked video from the Sde Teiman military base.