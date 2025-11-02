The police updated this evening (Sunday) that the Chief Military Prosecutor, Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, was found alive and well.,

She contacted her husband, who called to inform the police. She was found approvximately a kilometer from the search scene and is being taken for a medical examination. Police continue to search for her cell phone, which has been turned off.

Earlier, police began searching for her after she had not been in contact since the morning.

The IDF joined the search as well, and the Chief of Staff instructed the Operations Directorate to use all the means at the IDF's disposal in order to try to locate her as soon as possible. Flares, helicopters, and boats were all brought to the scene.

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir contacted Police Comissioner Daniel Levi personally to receive a briefing on the search.

The search was conducted in the area of HaTsuk Beach in Tel Aviv. Her car was found abandoned and running near the beach, and searchers found what appeared to be a suicide note as well.

Tomer-Yerushalmi was supposed to be investigated in the coming days for offenses of suspected obstruction of justice, removal of classified materials and false testimony.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at Sunday's Cabinet meeting that the recently resigned Military Advocate General, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi was behind the "greatest public diplomacy disaster ever,” in relation to the leak of footage allegedly showing the abuse of detained terrorists at the Sde Teiman military base.

"The incident in Sde Teiman caused immense damage to the image of the State of Israel and the IDF, to our soldiers. This is perhaps the most severe public relations attack that the State of Israel has experienced since its establishment. I do not recall one so focused with such intensity. This demands an independent, impartial investigation, and I expect such an investigation to be carried out," the Prime Minister stated.

Tomer-Yerushalmi admitted to the leak in her resignation letter, causing signifcant public outcry.

Likud spokesman Guy Levy blamed the Attorney General: "All this madness we are seeing now is the direct result of the crazy investigation disruption that the Attorney General is carrying out for over two weeks. She did not arrrest the Advocate-General, did not take her mobile devices, did not take her statement, and did not even put her in protective custody. The Attorney General must be arrested tonight!"

MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) tweeted: "In a country where security was increased at the time for the Military Advocate-General when she ordered Force 100 arrested and the investigation of the Prime Minister's associates for leaking, someone needs to explain how there was at least no close surveillance on her."

Several other coalition MKs have called for Tomer-Yerushalmi to be placed in custody, along with other members of the military prosecution, "for her safety and to ensure that the truth can be investigated."

Protest activist Shkama Bresler posted that the Military Advocate General was probably dead. In her message, she accused the Netanyahu government of driving Tomer-Yerushalmi to suicide, and wrote "R.I.P." in a tweet. The Police Comissioner has ordered an investigation against Bresler for the tweet.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz tweeted 'This is a wake-up call for all of us - we all need to stop for introspection.'

President Herzog declared that mutual accusations "Only light more fires and endangered more lives."

Chairman of the Constitution Committee MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud) announced the postponement of the joint discussion scheduled for tomorrow (Monday) on the subject of conflict of interest in the Force 100 investigation due to the preocupation of law enforcement and the media with the seach for Tomer-Yerushalmi.

The Generation Of Victory reservists' organization announced that in light of the search, it has been decided to cancel the demonstration that was planned to take place in front of her home.