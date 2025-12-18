The State Prosecutor's Office submitted a response to the Supreme Court regarding Justice Minister Yariv Levin's request to reconsider the appointment of retired Judge Asher Kola as the overseer of the investigation into the Military Advocate General (MAG) case.

According to the prosecution, Levin's request is not a "clarification" of the court ruling, but rather a request to cancel it. It was also stated that the police investigation into the case is expected to be concluded in the coming days.

Last Tuesday, Levin informed the Supreme Court that he had been unable to find a suitable candidate to oversee the investigation into the leak case, in which sensitive content was exposed. Levin wrote that no senior government official met the requirements outlined in the ruling, and thus, he turned to the court with a request for "clarification" and to reconsider the possibility of appointing retired Judge Asher Kola, allowing him to take a leave from his judicial position.

Justice Minister Levin clarified that due to a "deadlock" and after approaching dozens of candidates, he was turning to the court to explore the possibility of reappointing Kola, while maintaining the balance between his role as the Ombudsman for Judges' Complaints.

About a month ago, the Supreme Court ruled that retired Judge Kola could not serve as the overseer of the investigation due to the provisions of the Ombudsman for Complaints against Judges Law, which require him to refrain from additional duties.