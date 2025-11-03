Police arrested the Military Advocate General, Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, along with the former Chief Military Prosecutor, early Monday morning.

Both are being questioned on suspicion of obstruction of investigative proceedings and breach of trust, partly in connection with the disappearance of Tomer-Yerushalmi’s mobile phone.

The Israel Police spokesperson said, “Following inquiries from reporters, we update that as part of the ongoing investigation conducted by a special team within the Israel Police - on suspicion of leaking and other serious criminal offenses - it was recently decided to arrest two key individuals involved in the case.”

The statement noted, “Depending on the progress of the investigation, the two are expected to be brought tomorrow for a remand hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court.”

On Sunday evening, police announced that Tomer-Yerushalmi had been found safe and sound after being declared missing with serious concern for her life. She contacted her husband, who immediately informed the police.

Despite being found safe and sound, police continue to search for her mobile phone, which has not yet been found and is currently believed to be turned off.

Tomer-Yerushalmi was scheduled to be questioned in the coming days on suspicion of obstruction of investigative proceedings, unauthorized disclosure of classified materials, and submitting a false affidavit.