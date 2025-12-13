The IDF announced the postponement of a planned strike in the Yanuh area of southern Lebanon, following a request from the Lebanese Armed Forces to address a violation of the agreement in the area.

IDF Arabic Spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee stated, "Earlier today, an evacuation warning was issued for residents of a building in the Yanuh area in southern Lebanon in preparation for targeting it."

"Following the issuance of the warning, the Lebanese army, through the mechanism, requested renewed access to the designated site that had been cordoned off and to address the breach of the agreement.

"The Israel Defense Forces have decided to allow this, and accordingly, the airstrike was temporarily frozen, as the IDF continues to monitor the target and remains in contact with the mechanism.

"The IDF will not allow the terrorist Hezbollah to reposition or rearm."