Multiple Hezbollah-linked charities have helped the terrorist organization circumvent American sanctions to continue raising funds through international donations, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Sunday.

The charities ask donors to either send money to specific individuals through financial companies Whish Money and OMT. The individuals receiving the donations are not on sanctions lists, allowing the donations to fly under the radar despite the fact that the charities asking for the donations are subject to American sanctions.

The charities involved in the scheme include Emdad Association, the Martyr Foundation, and the Wounded Foundation.

According to the FT report, there is no evidence that Whish or OMT were aware that the payments were being made on behalf of organizations that are subject to American sanctions.

Whish said that it has “rigorously and continuously” screened accounts against sanctions lists “to detect and prevent any form of money laundering or terrorism financing."

An Israeli official has confirmed to Al Arabiya on Sunday that serious intelligence assessments indicate Hezbollah is regaining strength and has successfully smuggled hundreds of short-range missiles from Syria.

The official also stated that Israel has delivered a warning to Lebanon, threatening to strike Hezbollah's stronghold in Beirut's "Dahiya" suburb again should the terror organization not be disarmed. "We will not allow the reconstruction of the direct line of Lebanese villages along the northern border," the source said.

Additionally, Egypt has reportedly entered the mediation efforts to prevent further escalation along the northern front.

This comes amid continued Israeli warnings about Hezbollah's increasing activities in southern Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes have intensified in recent weeks, targeting Hezbollah positions in southern and eastern Lebanon. On Thursday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said Hezbollah is ramping up its rearmament efforts, adding that Israel "will not stand idly by."