MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Monday regarding the arrest of ousted Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, stating he was unsurprised by the previous night’s events, which saw her discovered on a beach without her mobile phone.

“We’re dealing with a professional and highly dangerous criminal who knows the tools available to law enforcement agencies. This was a maneuver commonly used in organized crime,” Cohen asserted.

Cohen, a former police officer, underscored his familiarity with such tactics: “I’m sure she’s in a difficult mental state. But was yesterday a staged suicide attempt? Absolutely. It’s important to remember - this woman knows all the law enforcement systems, all the methods, all the tools. Unfortunately, she was allowed to obstruct the investigation for far too long, and it’s good that she was arrested.”

He also responded to Tomer-Yerushalmi’s resignation letter, which some interpreted as a gesture of accountability: “It reminds me of a criminal sitting in prison being told ‘well done.’ She didn’t take responsibility - she was caught because someone exposed the facts. Taking responsibility means standing up months ago and admitting guilt. That didn’t happen.”

According to Cohen, the Attorney General must also be held to account: “The police must do everything to uncover the truth - even if it means interrogating the Attorney General under caution, and if necessary, arresting her.”

Watch the Hebrew video:

