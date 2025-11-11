Three Supreme Court justices will hear three petitions this morning (Tuesday) related to the handling of the investigation into Military Advocate-General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.

The main petition was filed by MK Avihai Boaron (Likud) and the Lavi organization seeking to disqualify Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara from overseeing the investigation. The petitioners allege a conflict of interest and supported themselves with a legal opinion written by the Ministry of Justice legal adviser, attorney Yael Kotik.

Baharav-Miara argued that the investigation had been transferred to the State Attorney's office and therefore the petition was unnecessary.

Another petition from the Im Tirtzu movement seeks an interim order preventing the State Attorney from taking part in the probe due to the possibility that senior figures in the prosecution could themselves be investigated in the case.

In a third petition, the petitioners ask to annul the decision of Minister of Justice Yariv Levin to appoint retired judge Asher Kula to oversee the investigation.

The Attorney General said in response to the petition, "The decisions of the Minister of Justice seek, in an unprecedented manner, to intervene in investigations by appointing a specific external prosecutor to this particular criminal proceeding. In other words, in practice, the Minister of Justice seeks to dictate to the prosecutor who will accompany this particular investigation while it is being conducted. Such a thing has not yet been done in the law of our country."