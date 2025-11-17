The special investigative team investigating the Force 100 (Sde Teiman) scandal on Monday achieved a breakthrough in their work.

According to Israel Hayom, the investigative team succeeded in recovering information from former Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi's cellular phone, after it was pulled from the water earlier this month.

The phone was pulled from the water around 10 days ago, after it was allegedly lost on the beach five days before that.

Investigators are currently trying to glean information on potential partners in the Force 100 video leak.

The recovery of the information is being conducted in line with a court order, under supervision, and using pre-approved keywords.

Meanwhile, Tomer-Yerushalmi's house arrest, which was scheduled to end Sunday, has not yet been extended. Last week, she was hospitalized for taking too many sleeping pills.

Reports said that Magen David Adom (MDA) teams arrived at Tomer-Yerushalmi's home in Ramat Hasharon and found her semiconscious but not in danger of her life.

Earlier, the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court issued an order releasing Tomer-Yerushalmi to a ten-day house arrest, but forbidding her from contacting anyone involved in the case for a period of 55 days.