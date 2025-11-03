Earlier on Monday, the IDF identified terrorists who crossed the yellow line and advanced toward IDF troops in the southern Gaza Strip, posing an immediate threat to them.

Following the identification, the IDF, from the air and on the ground, struck the terrorists in order to remove the threat to the troops.

Responding to the incident, an IDF spokesperson said: "IDF soldiers in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."

This is not the first time Hamas has violated the ceasefire.

Last week, US Vice President JD Vance insisted that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will be maintained, despite Hamas’s violations of it and Israel’s response.

Speaking on Capitol Hill, Vance said, “The President achieved a historic peace in the Middle East. The ceasefire is holding. That doesn't mean that there aren't going to be little skirmishes here and there.”

He added, “We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an IDF soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond. But I think the President's peace is going to hold despite it.”

Vance’s comments came hours after Hamas terrorists opened fire at Israeli troops operating in the Rafah area, sparking exchanges of fire in a new violation of the ceasefire by the terrorist organization. IDF troops conducted artillery strikes in response to the attacks, and IAF aircraft flew over Rafah.