Police forces began today (Sunday) searching for the chief military prosecutor, Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, after she had not been in contact since the morning hours.

The IDF has joined the search as well, and the Chief of Staff instructed the Operations Directorate to use all the means at the IDF's disposal in order to try to locate her as soon as possible. Flares, helicopters, and boats have all been brought to the scene.

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir contacted Police Comissioner Daniel Levi personally to receive a briefing on the search.

The search is being conducted in the area of HaTsuk Beach in Tel Aviv. Her car was found abandoned and running near the beach, and searchers have found what appears to be a suicide note as well.

Tomer-Yerushalmi was supposed to be investigated in the coming days for offenses of suspected obstruction of justice, removal of classified materials and false testimony.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at Sunday's Cabinet meeting that the recently resigned Military Advocate General, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi was behind the "greatest public diplomacy disaster ever,” in relation to the leak of footage allegedly showing the abuse of detained terrorists at the Sde Teiman military base.

"The incident in Sde Teiman caused immense damage to the image of the State of Israel and the IDF, to our soldiers. This is perhaps the most severe public relations attack that the State of Israel has experienced since its establishment. I do not recall one so focused with such intensity. This demands an independent, impartial investigation, and I expect such an investigation to be carried out," the Prime Minister stated.

Tomer-Yerushalmi admitted to the leak in her resignation letter, causing signifcant public outcry.

Likud spokesman Guy Levy blamed the Attorney General: "All this madness we are seeing now is the direct result of the crazy investigation disruption that the Attorney General is carrying out for over two weeks. She did not arrrest the Advocate-General, did not take her mobile devices, did not take her statement, and did not even put her in protective custody. The Attorney General must be arrested tonight!"

MK Tzvi Succot tweeted: "In a country where security was increased at the time for the Military Advocate-General when she ordered Force 100 arrested and the investigation of the Prime Minister's associates for leaking, someone needs to explain how there was at least no close surveillance on her."

The Generation Of Victory reservists' organization announced that in light of the search, it has been decided to cancel the demonstration that was planned to take place in front of her home.