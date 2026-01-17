Deputy Attorney General Sharon Afek recently held a meeting with attorney Dori Klagsbald, who represents former Military Advocate-General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, according to a report on Kan.

The meeting reportedly took place on the evening of January 5 and lasted approximately two hours. It occurred several days after Afek visited Tomer-Yerushalmi’s home in Ramat Hasharon.

The disclosure comes amid a delay in the publication of the findings from the investigation into Tomer-Yerushalmi. About a month ago, Police Commissioner Daniel Levi instructed that the investigation be completed, while also ordering that the release of its conclusions be postponed.

Investigators finished their work roughly two weeks ago and concluded that there is an evidentiary basis for suspicion against the former military advocate general and several officers in the military prosecution. The suspected offenses include leaking information and obstruction or cover-up.

At the same time, the investigation found no evidence of criminal involvement by the Attorney General or members of her office - findings that would have lifted her recusal from the case.

As part of the investigation, dozens of witness statements were collected, WhatsApp messages and mobile phones were examined, and senior officials in the military prosecution were questioned, some under caution. Testimony was also taken from the Attorney General’s assistant and the deputy state prosecutor.