Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara personally prevented the transfer of information regarding the Military Advocate General's case to the Israel Police, specifically to the Lahav 433 unit, despite an explicit request from the Chief of Staff’s office, according to a report by journalist Avishai Greenzeig on i24NEWS.

According to the report, the Chief of Staff’s office had coordinated an urgent meeting with the head of Lahav 433 after receiving initial information about the Military Advocate General's involvement. Just minutes later, another conversation took place in which the meeting was canceled.

This followed a personal conversation between Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, in which she demanded that he not approach the police, asserting that the matter was under her responsibility and she would handle it.

Subsequently, Baharav-Miara intervened in the decision about which specific law enforcement personnel would investigate the case. The head of Lahav 433, Chief Superintendent Meni Benjamin, was asked by the head of the Internal Security Department, Boaz Blatt, to assign the investigation to a specific team, but he refused. After the refusal, in coordination between Blatt and the Attorney General, the investigation was transferred to the security officer in the Ministry of Defense.

The police and the IDF refused to comment on the matter.

Minister Nir Barkat responded: “From the very beginning, it was clear that the Attorney General was complicit in the greatest legal crime in the country’s history. The Attorney General should go home, together with the military prosecutor, and the sooner, the better. We have no trust in her.”