Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday called on Germany and other countries to pressure Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon and cease its attacks on Lebanese territory.

Speaking at an official meeting with the President of Germany, he said that Lebanon's government wishes to utilize the period following the Gaza ceasefire and the results of the recent summit in Egypt to stabilize Lebanon, and especially southern Lebanon.

Salam emphasized that Lebanon is committed to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and that his government is working to implement security and structural plans.

"We are working to ensure that weapons remain only in the hands of the State, while simultaneously promoting administrative and financial reforms," he said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Raad, head of the Hezbollah-aligned "Loyalty to the Resistance" party, claimed that the organization is upholding the ceasefire, but expects Israel to do the same.

He added, "Hezbollah's confrontation with Israel will be one of steadfast resistance, not surrender and concessions." Raad also criticized elements within Lebanon who, he claimed, support “surrendering to the enemy to achieve personal interests.”

Raad called on Israel to cease its military activities in Lebanon, withdraw its forces to Israeli territory, and release all Lebanese prisoners unconditionally.

Earlier on Saturday, US Ambassador to Turkey Thomas Barrack warned that the Hezbollah terror group still has 40,000 terrorists and around 20,000 rockets and missiles.

On Saturday night, the IDF confirmed that on Friday, the IDF struck and eliminated a Hezbollah ‘Radwan Force’ terrorist, in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon.

The terrorist operated to advance many terror attacks against the State of Israel and operated to reestablish Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites.

The terrorists' activities constituted a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians, and a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel.