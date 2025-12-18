Shira Gvili, the sister of Ran Gvili, the last hostage still being held in Gaza, came to the UN today (Thursday) to call for the return of her brother after more than two years in captivity.

Shira stated: "It has been 805 days since my brother Ran has been held by Hamas terrorists. Since October 7, we have had no information, only waiting and hoping for a miracle."

She added: "254 hostages have returned home. Ran is the last one left in captivity. Don't leave him behind. Stand by us and help us bring him home."

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Dany Danon, who accompanied Shira to the UN, stated: "For more than 800 days, Israel has been saying one thing clearly: the hostages must return home. This is not a slogan - it is a promise. One hostage is still being held by Hamas: Ran Gvili. It is time to act, no more empty statements."

The ambassador added: "Ran was murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, and his body was kidnapped to Gaza. Hamas and Islamic Jihad know exactly where he is being held."

Ambassador Danon and Shira Gvili will attend the UN General Assembly later today.