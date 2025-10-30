Hamas' military wing announced early Thursday afternoon that it would transfer the bodies of two deceased hostages to Israel at 4:00 p.m. local time.

The IDF is now preparing to receive the bodies and transfer them to the National Institute for Forensic Medicine (Abu Kabir) for identification.

Thirteen hostages' bodies are still held by the Hamas terror group in Gaza.

On Tuesday morning, Hamas announced it would not return the body of a hostage as it had promised to do, following an IDF strike in Gaza in response to an incident in which Hamas terrorists fired on Israeli forces conducting engineering operations in the Rafah area.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was revealed that the body handed over to Israel the night before, as part of a commitment to transfer one of the 13 hostages, did not belong to a newly identified hostage. Instead, it consisted of remains belonging to hostage Ofir Sarfati, whose body had already been returned to Israel two years ago.

A forensic examination conducted at the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine confirmed the identity of the remains.