Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday announced that Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi will not return to her post.

Tomer-Yerushalmi was placed on leave earlier this week, following the opening of a criminal probe against her and investigation materials which clearly indicate that the she instructed that materials be passed to the media, and on the day the video was leaked, she was informed in advance, many hours before publication, of the intention to leak it.

The investigation also found that the Military Advocate General cooperated in the leak and was fully involved.

The announcement follows the publication of evidence proving that she was involved in the Sde Teiman base video leak case and the related suspicions.

Katz stated that the decision was made “given the severity of the suspicions and the sensitivity of the Military Advocate General’s role, which oversees law enforcement and sets legal norms across the IDF.”

He added, “I will ensure that justice is served against all those who contributed to the blood libel against IDF soldiers in the Sde Teiman case.”

According to Katz,an acting Military Advocate General will be appointed in the coming days, and a process to select a permanent replacement will soon begin.

Under Israeli law, the Military Advocate General is appointed by the Defense Minister, based on the recommendation of the IDF Chief of Staff.